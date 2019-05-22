Still no decision on £650m Cheshunt Lakeside plans

Cheshunt Lakeside plans

Inland Homes is working with Broxbourne Council to deliver a development of up to 1,853 homes and more than 18,000 m2 of commercial, retail, community, leisure and education space.

The planning application for the Cheshunt Lakeside development was heard again by the council’s planning committee on 21st May 2019. However, although the application was recommended for approval by the planning officers, members of the planning committee resolved to defer making a decision once again.

The 30-acre site, just outside the M25 to the north of London, includes the former headquarters of retailer Tesco. With a gross development value in the region of £650m, the scheme represents Inland Homes' largest project to date.