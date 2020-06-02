Stockport firm wins US military bridge contract

The firm-fixed-price contract covers retrofit kits for the Dry Support Bridge system. WFEL was the sole bidder for the work, which will be carried out in Fort Hood in Texas and Cheshire in the UK.

The estimated completion date is 31st January 2022.

WFEL claims that just eight soldiers and a single launch vehicle can get traffic moving over a 46m gap in less than 90 minutes using its DSB system. The DSB is in service with the US, Swiss, Australian and Turkish Armies, with deployment in the USA, Europe, South Korea, Iraq and Afghanistan.

