Stockport hire firm adds 20 backhoes

Some of H&C's new JCB 3CX Eco backhoe loaders

H&C Plant Hire's new machines are JCB 3CX Eco models, configured with the Powerslide side-shift option, hammer pipework and street pads to the stabiliser legs.

The driveline includes JCB's Torquelock transmission that, combined with JCB’s optional six-speed Autoshift transmission, is said to save up to 25% on fuel and 10% on road travel time.

H&C plant manager Lee Barlow said: “We use backhoes because we don’t need to consider transport when assessing projects so we can keep costs down and security-wise we know the machines will be stored safely in our yard overnight. The new machines are also great for customers working in residential areas as they’re quiet, so they don’t disturb people when operating.

“We’ve tried competitive models over the years, but none are able to beat JCB or even get close. We also have our dealer Gunn JCB nearby in Altrincham and they have been a fantastic support over the years.”

H&C Plant Hire is part of the Westgate Group and operates from Bredbury near Stockport and Levenshulme in Manchester.

