Stoke contractor opens electrical business

HMM directors Gary and Chris Holland have recruited 27-year-old Thomas Hope-Pickin as director of newly formed HMM Electrical Services Ltd.

Tom Hope-Pickin undertook his electrical apprenticeship with Concept Advanced Technology in Northwich, followed by Railway Electrical Services Ilkeston, and completed it at 3R Projects in Newcastle-under-Lyme. He has since been self-employed.

While self-employed, he collaborated with HMM on a project in December 2022.

Chris Holland said: “Tom's NAPIT certification empowers him to self-certify his work, ensuring seamless project execution. HMM looks forward to Tom's expertise opening up new horizons for the company.”

Tom Hope-Pickin said: “In the short term, within 12 months, I aim to have one or two dedicated team members that will help underpin the projected growth of HMM Electrical, while in the long term, I envision the division out tendering, employing five 10 skilled professionals, which will enable me to focus on the overarching growth of the company.”

