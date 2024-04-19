Storm hooks up with Saint-Gobain for low carbon homes

Saint Gobain's design

Storm Housing Group, a registered provider of social housing, has set up CarbonWise Construction in joint venture with the French building materials giant Saint Gobain.

CarbonWise Construction plans to build a pilot home at Tyseley Energy Park in Birmingham, in collaboration with the National Centre for the Decarbonisation of Heat (NCDH) at the University of Birmingham.

The project is backed by a £20m grant secured by the university and leverages insights from the Energy House 2.0 project at Salford University.

The project will allow Storm and CarbonWise to adapt and improve their specification.

The campus will also include training and demonstration areas (including virtual reality tours). An on-site training centre will facilitate education for staff, students, and apprentices in various construction disciplines.

Storm and CarbonWise plan to relocate to the NCDH campus.

