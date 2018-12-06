Story and Amtech win SNE rail deals

Story Contracting has acquired Lot 2, covering renewals and enhancements work in Scotland valued at around £135m, while AmcoGiffen has secured Lot 3 to deliver work on the London North East (LNE) route valued at around £190m.

The contracts run for five years.

The framework will complete a range of projects including replacing and refurbishing structures across the route and delivering station improvements.

The remaining and most significant work-bank in the Scotland North East (SNE) renewals and enhancements framework is Lot 1, valued at a further £320m. This will be announced within weeks, Network Rail said.

In addition to the framework covering renewals and enhancements, SNE is also set to announce the award of its £147m geotech framework later this month.

Kris Kinnear, regional director for SNE, said "Our CP6 contracts provide suppliers with substantial work-banks and the opportunity to be part of delivering essential improvements that will help shape the future of Britain’s rail network. Work to renew our infrastructure is increasingly important to improve reliability for our passengers and we look forward to working closely with Story and AmcoGiffen to deliver this.”

The awards are the first of Network Rail’s CP6 contracts to be let following the Office of Rail & Road’s final determination, which confirmed £35bn of funding for rail maintenance and renewals.

Scotland North East and Southern regions are anticipated to hold the largest work-banks for the coming five-years, with over £5bn of renewals spend estimated per region in addition to substantial network wide upgrades. Southern will be the next region to announce its contract awards next month.

John MacArthur, director of Story Scotland, said: “I am absolutely delighted to win this contract which reflects the collaborative working relationships we have been building with Network Rail and other key clients in Scotland. The award also supports our growth plans in Scotland and our vision to provide a highly professional turn-key service to the construction industry, where we deliver rail and civils infrastructure with our in-house labour resource.”

AmcoGiffen managing director Andries Liebenberg said: “Providing substantial benefits to the travelling public, this framework award is testament to our long-standing relationship. AmcoGiffen’s engineering and project management expertise, coupled with our detailed regional knowledge, means we are ideally placed to support all stakeholders.”