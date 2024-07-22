Story builds landbank

Story Homes bought the land from Northumberland Estates

Story Homes is planning a development of 550 homes on land off Killingworth Lane, in Newcastle Upon Tyne.

The proposed scheme, ranging from two- to six-bedroom properties, is expected to take 10 years to build out.

North Tyneside Council’s local plan for housing growth includes two strategic allocations – one of which is Killingworth Moor, the other being Murton Gap, which incorporates Story Homes’ existing Robinson Fields development at Rake Lane.

The adopted Killingworth Moor Masterplan will deliver approximately 2,000 homes, together with schools, local services, employment uses and amenity space.

This site forms ‘Phase 1 North’ of the Masterplan and already benefits from hybrid planning consent: comprising full planning permission for 432 homes and outline consent for 118 homes, as well as the associated highways, infrastructure and engineering works, landscaping and open space.

Story Homes will work with North Tyneside Council to progress with planning on the first phase of development, the south of the site. Subject to planning permission, it is anticipated that works on site would start in summer 2025.

Development of the scheme will include significant highway and infrastructure works, including the creation of a new dumbbell roundabout from the existing A19 interchange. A further new roundabout off the B1317 to the south of the site will also be built as part of the first phase of development, to link the north and south development parcels.

Story Homes chief executive Colin Wood said: “We are thrilled to have completed the purchase of this site at Killingworth Moor, which represents a substantial investment from our business and will pave the way for much-needed high quality new homes.

“This site is a very exciting addition to our growing land portfolio, further positioning Story Homes as a leading housebuilder in the north of England. This development is set to shape the housing landscape in the region and we’re incredibly proud to be forging ahead with our expansion across the northeast.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk