Story Homes announces 155-homes scheme for Ulverston

Story has submitted a full planning application to Westmorland & Furness Council and says that the scheme will make an important contribution to local housing delivery. It includes a provision for 54 affordable homes for eligible local people.

The scheme comprises a range of two- to six-bedroom properties to cater for everybody from first-time buyers to families looking for a “forever home”, said Story.

Adam McNally, senior land & planning manager at Story Homes, said: “This is a key site for Story Homes as we continue to focus on growth throughout the South Lakes area, building on the success of our recent schemes in Kendal and Ulverston. These projects have been well-received by customers, reflecting the strong demand for our high quality homes in the area. We look forward to receiving the Council’s views on our proposals.”

The proposed scheme is expected to generate over £1m in Community Infrastructure Levy as well as delivering infrastructure and highways improvements. New green areas of public open space, including an equipped play area, will be delivered on-site which will be accessible to the local community, benefitting new and existing residents.

Story said it expects the local authority to make a decision on the application by summer this year.

