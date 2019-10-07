Story promotes Porter to MD

Emma Porter

Emma Porter is in charge of a division with an annual construction turnover of £30m.

She first joined Carlisle-based Story Group as a planning assistant in 2007, having previously helped in the revival of Carlisle United AFC. She was Story Contracting’s head of operations by the time she left to join Arup in 2017.

She returned to Story in April 2019 as construction director.

Emma Porter said: “It’s great to receive the recognition and backing of our CEO and the board. This step empowers me to continue to take the construction division from strength to strength.”

Chief executive Jason Butterworth said: “Since returning to the business, Emma has proven her ability in winning work, building relationships with clients and tackling issues in the business to improve our performance.

