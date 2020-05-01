Story tackles Covid challenges

Progress at Horden Station

The project to design and build a new railway station in Horden for Network Rail has involved six months of planning and design work for the contractor to formulate a four-month construction programme.

Despite the challenges faced during Covid-19, the team was able to adapt and implement additional health and safety measures to continue work on site, Story reports.

This week, the installation of the main footbridge, ramps and stair units has been completed, having been lifted into place by a 500 tonne crane. Two 100 metre platforms have also been constructed as part of the work to create the new station.

The MEP and telecoms works will be undertaken over the next month, and then the remaining interface works between station and car park. The station is expected to open in the early summer.

Work done, Baldwins' 500-tonner is ready for strip-down

Story Contracting has also resumed work on its Jubilee Bridge maintenance works programme in Barrow for Cumbria County Council. Jubilee Bridge is the longest road bridge in Cumbria, at 350-metres long, and provides the only link between the mainland and Walney Island.

Cumbria County Council is investing £4.5m in the maintenance programme on Jubilee Bridge. Works on Phase 2 of the project involve steelwork and concrete repairs and repainting the bridge. The first phase, involving bridge re-waterproofing and resurfacing works, was completed by Story last year.

Work on the bridge was suspended on 27th March but in light of subsequent guidance from the government and its Construction Leadership Council the county council has reviewed its construction projects to see what can resume.

Cllr Keith Little, Cumbria County Council cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic is both a health and economic crisis. We are working with our main contractors to support local economic activity where it is safe to do so. The clear guidance from government means that some projects like the Jubilee Bridge essential maintenance programme and the replacement bridge project at Pooley Bridge, can safely resume with necessary measures put in place by our contractors to protect the workforce and community.”

Jubilee Bridge, the longest in Cumbria

Emma Porter, managing director of Story Contracting’s construction division, said: “We are pleased to continue our partnership with Cumbria County Council through these unprecedented times, and have worked together to develop a project plan to allow the essential works on Jubilee Bridge to be restarted. Story Contracting have continued to work across the transport infrastructure nationwide, keeping the railways operational, which is even more important at these times than in normal times. As a result of this, we have developed comprehensive safety documents and working methods, which we can now adopt in other critical infrastructure projects including Jubilee Bridge.

“Our measures protect our employees and their families as well as the public and other key workers. They include reducing the number of employees and subcontractors on a site, one person to one vehicle, segregating specific work areas and one way systems on site. At all times social distancing and additional hygiene measures will also be in place.”

