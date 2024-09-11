Story to build new Balgray station

Balgray is getting a railway station

A funding award of £18.3m from the Glasgow City Region City Deal will see the new Balgray station built on the Neilston line near to Balgray reservoir.

It will be built by Story Contracting.

The station will connect the existing community and new housing development to the rail network. It is also expected to act as a catalyst for further development.

Over the past few months, Network Rail and East Renfrewshire Council have been working with Transport Scotland, ScotRail and Story Contracting, to plan and design the new station.

Network Rail submitted a prior approval planning request to East Renfrewshire Council last month.

The station will have two platforms connected by a footbridge with lifts, as well as waiting shelters, cycle storage and ticket machines. There will be an 80-space car park for passengers, with 10 charging points for electric vehicles.

As part of the build, a direct path from the station to Dams to Darnley Country Park will be put in.

Funding for the station is comprised of £7.87m from the UK government, £7.87m from the Scottish government and £2.56m from East Renfrewshire Council.

Aerial view of the station location as it is now

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk