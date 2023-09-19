Strabag recruits Buckingham building team

HS2 contractor Strabag is now launching itself onto the commercial building market in the UK

Austrian contractor Strabag is mostly known for its civil engineering work in the UK, including HS2, but by recruiting an initial 15 senior employees of the former Buckingham Group is accelerating its plans to enter the UK building sector by more than a year.

It is anticipated that the new building unit will be bidding for work constructing light industrial and logistic centres, data centres, advanced manufacturing facilities and commercial developments.

Strabag UK joint managing directors Simon Wild and Andy Dixon said: “We have been looking to expand the UK business in this area and to be able to recruit such a talented pool of staff immediately was an opportunity we could not miss. We believe that Strabag Group’s financial stability, combined with its extensive experience, will be extremely attractive to future UK customers.”

Ian Burford, previously Buckingham’s pre-construction director, is now director of Strabag UK’s new building unit. He said: “My ex-colleagues from Buckingham Group are thrilled to be joining Strabag UK. To be part of such a major international company at such an exciting time, where the UK business is growing from strength to strength, is a fantastic opportunity.”

Strabag UK has set up a new office in Solihull to ensure continuity for the 15 or so staff joining and to expand its geographical presence across the UK.

As previously reported, Buckingham Contracting Group went into administration on 4th September 2023.

