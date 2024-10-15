Strabag trials wheeled loader on hydrogen

the Liebherr L 566 H at work in the Kanzelstein quarry

Strabag’s decarbonising construction project is being conducted at the Kanzelstein quarry in Gratkorn, Austria.

It is using a Liebherr L 566 H, said to be the world’s first large wheeled loader with a hydrogen engine.

Energie Steiermark is supplying green hydrogen for its own hydrogen filling station that has been built at the quarry.

The hydrogen-fuelled machine is expected to save 37,500 litres of diesel – or up to 100 tonnes of carbon dioxide – each year.

Strabag chief executive Klemens Haselsteiner said: “We want to be climate neutral by 2040. The only way to achieve this is by consistently and comprehensively saving CO 2 , for example, in the operation of construction machinery.”

The L 566 H from Liebherr is a prototype large wheeled loader – 24 to 27-tonne operating weight – with a hydrogen engine.

“The technology also enables large vehicles that are difficult to electrify due to their high energy demand to be operated without CO 2 ,” said Herbert Pfab, technical director of Liebherr-Werk Bischofshofen, the division of Liebherr that makes these machines. The hydrogen engines are manufactured at Liebherr’s engine plant in Bulle, Switzerland.

