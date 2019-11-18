Strabag wins Toronto wastewater contract

The system is designed for the underground retention and conveyance of wastewater to increase capacity when there is heavy rain.

The city of Toronto has awarded the contract, which is the second for an integrated pumping station to allow the underground transport of wastewater to the Ashbridges Bay Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“The pumping station is part of a larger infrastructure programme aimed at increasing wastewater capacity in the event of heavy rain and so improve the water quality of Toronto’s waterways and Lake Ontario,” said project manager Simon Köck.

The main part of the project includes two large shafts: one 68m deep with a diameter of 27m and another 27m deep with a diameter of 32m. There will also be five smaller shafts, resulting in a total of 153m of shafts to be built. The shafts will be linked to feeder tunnels with a total length of 445. Work includes a section of rock tunnel as well as a parallel pressure pipe in an open cut close to the surface.

