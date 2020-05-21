Strap-on scanners become social distance alarms

ProGlove's hand-mounted bar code scanner becomes a proximity alert

ProGlove, a German company that makes strap-on bar code scanners for warehouse workers, has modified its technology to create a social distancing sensor.

ProGlove’s wearable barcode scanners are in the form of a unit the size of an old flip-phone work on the back of the hand. The system has now been adapted to activate proximity sensing for all those wearing the glove.

The alerts come to the workers on the wearable scanner by beep, flash and vibration.

“Our key customers are sharing with us the challenges they’re facing as they rethink and retool to restart operations,” said Andreas Koenig, chief executive of ProGlove. “We faced similar challenges as we reviewed our own processes for safety and efficiency. It is our natural tendency, as humans, to want to go back to doing things the way we did them before, however, it’s not possible. Proper social distancing is now key to a successful return to work.”

ProGlove Connect Proximity is aimed at factory and warehouse operatives rather than construction workers but is indicative of how manufacturers and developers of wearable technology and machine proximity sensors are turning to social distancing monitoring products.

We have previously reported recently on SiteZone Safety repurposing its machine proximity sensors, Reactec adapting its vibration measuring wrist straps to maintain social distancing and Tended doing the same with its activity monitoring wrist bands.

Thank you for reading this story on The Construction Index website. Our editorial independence means that we set our own agenda and where we feel it necessary to voice opinions, they are ours alone, uninfluenced by advertisers, sponsors or corporate proprietors. Inevitably, there is a financial cost to this service and we now need your support to keep delivering quality trusted journalism. Please consider supporting us, by purchasing our magazine, which is currently just £1 per issue. Order online now. Thanks for your support.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk