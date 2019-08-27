Scottish associations hook up for procurement advice

Lesley Anderson and Sally Thomas

The SFHA has been using the services of the SPA since the latter's formation in 2016. Their joint working has already seen the creation of the Procurement Advisory Service; SPA provided the financial backing so that SFHA members could access the service for free. The service has included advice, seminars and workshops as well as procurement roadshow events throughout Scotland.

SPA head of procurement Lesley Anderson said: “We are proud of the work we have done which has improved public value through better understanding and implementation of Scottish procurement regulations.”

SFHA chief executive Sally Thomas said: “By partnering with SPA, SFHA ensured that all our members throughout Scotland could gain access to the Procurement Advisory Service. SPA recognised the importance of procurement advice and support for the sector before the regulations came into force.”

