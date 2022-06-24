  1. Instagram
Construction News

Fri June 24 2022

Strip out inflation and merchant sales are now falling

11 hours The volume of product sold by Britain’s builders merchants in April 2022 was 15% down on April 2021.

April 2022 was the first month since January 2021 that year-on-year volume sales have been down.

Money taken through builders merchants cash registers was down just 0.9% in April, year on year, but with price inflation running at a whopping 17.0% for their merchandise, a lot less product went out of the door – 15.1% less, to be precise.

After the big post-covid gardening boom, sales of landscaping products were down 14.1% by value in April, year on year. Sales of Kitchens & Bathrooms were 15.8% higher than in April 2021. These were the biggest falling and rising categories.

Sales through specialist plumbing and heating merchants were down 5.8% by value, despite 8.6% price inflation.

Compared to April 2019, before the pandemic, total merchant value sales were down 5.1% by volume but up 21.0% by value because of 27.5% price inflation over the three years.

