Strong year for Blu 3

In the year to 31st March 2023, Blu 3 (Holdings) Ltd turned over £151.3m, compared to £92.9m the previous year.

Pre-tax profit improved to £6.6m (2022: £2.7m).

Of the 2023 turnover, £73m came from the UK and £78m came from the rest of Europe. In the previous year the split was £72m UK and £21m rest of Europe.

Blu 3’s growth has been in large part driven by data centre work, a sector in which it specialises.

“Equipped with a robust and sustainable business model, we are poised to leverage our distinct low-risk, capital-light and high-quality operational framework to seize growth prospects across our target markets,” chief executive and owner Danny Chaney wrote in the annual report.

