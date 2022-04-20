Stewart Milne Homes plans Renfrewshire project

Dargavel Village will be expanded

The housebuilder’s acquisition of the 16-acre site adjacent to its Dargavel Village development in Bishopton will enable it to build 135 homes in a mix of one-, three-, four-, five- and six-bedroom designs, as well as an additional 62 affordable housing units.

Stewart Milne Homes Scotland Sales and Marketing Director Tony Williamson said: “We are excited to enhance our desirable Dargavel Village development which has proven to be a very popular site given its excellent location and cleverly designed homes. There is an acute demand for homes across Renfrewshire, and as an extension of the existing neighbourhood, the new homes available will help to future-proof housing supply and the local economy.

“We understand that homeowners are looking for high-quality homes that have strong connectivity with the wider community and beyond. As well as bolstering the housing stock, we are going to create a stunning tree and bush lined walkway to the community woodland park, which will also be backed onto by some of the new plots. This will truly enhance the development and create a safe, direct link for families to access local amenities – a place shaped to the way people live in the area.”

Group managing director Gerry More added: “The acquisition of the Dargavel Village development comes at an exciting time for Stewart Milne Homes, having recently purchased land in Congleton, Cheshire, to deliver our exciting new Astbury Park development of 178 homes. These developments, with combined development value of £111m, are part of our ambitious pipeline of new site acquisitions as we eye significant growth opportunities across the UK.”

