Stuck for accommodation?

One hotel group that has been providing rooms to key workers is seeking to publicise the fact that it includes construction workers in this category.

OYO hotels, a relatively new player in the UK, has around 200 small and independently-owned hotels operating under its brand around the UK, many of which are open to accommodate key workers – including construction workers – during the pandemic.

The company has introduced reduced fixed rate pricing across its UK properties; rooms are available for £175 per week or £32 per night within London and in many other locations across the UK.

“A number of hotels under the OYO brand have already partnered with NHS Trusts and councils to offer rooms to those in need – something we are still exploring with other hotel owners and will announce more on soon,” said Rishabh Gupta, head of OYO UK. “More immediately, these fixed rates are available to key workers in any sector who might need to cut out lengthy commutes or avoid returning home each night to a household they might share with more vulnerable individuals.”

“This is not an exercise in profitability,” Gupta continued. “Rates have been set on the assumption of longer stay guests and to cover the minimum costs of keeping these hotels operational under the current circumstances. OYO works with small- and medium-sized, independently-owned hotels and we are grateful to our owners for their cooperation and their efforts in making sure the doors stay open for key workers during these times.”

Requests for long-stay, advance and group bookings should be made by email to UK.heretohelp@oyorooms.com. Last minute bookings can be made online at www.oyorooms.com.

