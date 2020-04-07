  1. Instagram
Wed April 08 2020

Stuck for materials? You need this list

14 hours The Builders Merchants Federation has produced what might be the construction industry’s most useful service of the moment – a list of where to get supplies.

Many manufacturers, suppliers and wholesalers of building products and materials have wholly or partially shutdown during the coronavirus lockdown. This has made life difficult for those construction sites where work is continuing.

For example, two weeks ago house-builders Redrow and Berkeley said that they were having to close sites because of difficulties sourcing  materials.

Meanwhile many manufacturers and builders’ merchants have closed their door because demand has dried up so much. It’s what we have previously described as ‘a chicken and egg situation’.

The Builders Merchants Federation (BMF) now has a live tool on its website listing all the merchants and all the suppliers among its membership that are still open, along with who is partially open and who is closed.

To view which BMF merchant members are open or closed click here

To find out which BMF supplier members are open or closed please click here.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

