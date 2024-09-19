  1. Instagram
Thu September 19 2024

Subbies see earnings continue to rise

56 minutes Self-employed construction subcontractors enjoyed another rise in earnings last month, according to a leading provider of business services to the industry.

Average earnings for bricklaying subcontractors last month was &pound;1,032
Average earnings for bricklaying subcontractors last month was £1,032

Hudson Contract said that self-employed tradespeople on its books saw their pay rise by 1.2% in August 2024 to an average of £1,028 per week, the second highest on record.

However, year-on-year, earnings increased by just 1.6% compared to August 2023, falling behind the 2.2% consumer price inflation over the same period.

Insulation trades saw the strongest growth, with earnings rising 7.3% to a £1,218 per week last month. They were followed by bricklayers (up 4.6% to £1,032); demolition workers (up 3.5% to £1,025); and scaffolders (up 2% to £975).

Hudson’s pay trends analysis is based on services provided to approximately 2,600 construction SMEs across England and Wales.

Managing director Ian Anfield said: “Our latest figures demonstrate the continued demand for the most highly skilled, safe and productive tradespeople in construction – the self-employed subcontractors. Several trades are seeing record earnings even when house-building activity is relatively flat and way below government targets.

“We encourage the new government and its agencies to recognise the positive contribution made by self-employed tradespeople in delivering ambitious housebuilding targets and enabling economic growth more widely. Self-employment is frequently the first step towards establishing a new business and employing other people and passing on trade skills.”

