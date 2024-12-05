Succession plan for brick maker

Ryan Mahoney, next Michelmersh CEO

Michelmersh Brick’s current chief executive, Peter Sharp, has told the board that he intends to retire sometime in 2025 after 20 years with the company.

After going through the usual executive search procedures, the board decided that finance director Ryan Mahoney was the best person to take over.

Mahoney has been with Michelmersh since 2021 as chief financial officer, “accumulating a thorough and detailed understanding of the company's operations”, the board said.

A formal search process for a new CFO is now under way.

Board chairman Tony Morris said: "Since Ryan joined Michelmersh, he has had a significant impact across the organisation, as well as taking on an expanded role with responsibility for a number of group-wide initiatives. Ryan has demonstrated his leadership skills as CFO and proven himself to be a critical part of the executive team, and the board is delighted he will succeed Peter as CEO. This continuity of leadership, allied to the strong fundamentals of the group, positions us well to execute on our strategy during 2025 and beyond."

