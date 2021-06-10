Sullivan becomes CIC chair

Justin Sullivan, chair of the Construction Industry Council, 2021-23

Justin Sullivan succeeds Stephen Hodder, who has completed his two-year term.

The new chair is a chartered quantity surveyor who has his own consultancy practice, Adair Limited, which he founded in Surrey 20 years ago. He is a fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), chair of the International Construction Measurement Standards Coalition (ICMS) and a fellow of the Expert Witness Institute.

On taking up his new role at the Construction Industry Council (CIC), Justin Sullivan said: “My priority will be to continue to build on our solid foundation and lead the organisation especially during these challenging times. It is vital we have an organisation that is relevant for our members’ and professionals within the built environment.”

He continued: “I have a clear vision of where I want CIC to be, delivering the ongoing changes we need to stay relevant and successful, and which capture the desires and needs of the market and the professions. What has become apparent over the last year is the need to work together, to facilitate collaboration and work with our members and others, utilising expertise to shape a built environment that delivers a better society and a better world. I look forward to taking CIC from strength to strength and delivering on behalf of our members and colleagues.”

Outgoing chairman Stephen Hodder will now serve as CIC deputy chairman for the next years. He said: “I have had the pleasure of working with Justin, albeit virtually, over the past year notably on the steering group for CIC’s current strategic review which has also been launched today. I trust that Justin will help drive the recommendations of the review forward and excel within his new role.”

The strategic review is a five-yearly exercise to evaluate progress and consider the organisation’s priorities. The 2021-25 review is being led by Julia Evans, chief executive of CIC member organisations BSRIA, the Building Services Research & Information Association.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk