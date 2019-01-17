Summer start for ISG’s £50m Lord’s expansion

The new Compton and Edrich stands have been designed by WilkinsonEyre

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has been granted full planning permission by Westminster City Council to construct two new three-tier stands to replace the existing Compton and Edrich Stands at Lord’s.

The new stands will increase capacity by 2,500 seats to 31,000, with better facilities and better sightlines in the new stands.

Following a competitive first stage tender process, MCC has appointed ISG to the project as its preferred bidder for the second stage tender process, which has now begun. ISG’s pedigree in the sports arena includes Ascot Racecourse and the Olympic Velodrome. It is due to start at Lord’s after the completion of this summer’s major matches on 24th August 2019.

The £50m redevelopment of the stands forms the second phase of the MCC’s updated masterplan. The designs by architect WilkinsonEyre are consistent with the overall architectural identity of Lord’s, the MCC said “whilst working to improve the overall harmony of the north-east end of the ground”.

A rapid-build design sequence has been developed to minimise interruption to match fixtures, with the new stands’ seats due to be ready for use during the 2020 season. Fully fitted-out facilities are scheduled to be completed for summer 2021.

The new designs include integrated catering and WC facilities, and vastly improved sightlines for the seats in the lower levels.

MCC members will be asked to approve the plans at the club’s annual general meeting in May 2019.

MCC chief executive & secretary Guy Lavender said: “We are excited to be commencing another transformational development at Lord’s, and by raising the capacity to 31,000 we will be able to welcome more spectators to enjoy matches at the largest cricket ground in the country, here at the Home of Cricket.

"The redevelopment will be an outstanding addition delivering world-class facilities, ensuring that Lord’s remains the finest ground in the world to watch, and play cricket.”