Sunbelt invests in LED lighting

Trim's solar-powered lighting sets

The order is comprised of Trime’s X-Eco LED, X-Hybrid, X-Solar Hybrid and X-Solar lighting towers.

The X-Eco LED is diesel powered unit and the X- Hybrid uses a battery/engine system. The X-Solar Hybrid is a combination of solar and engine power that runs for 3,000 hours before refuelling and the X-Solar sets are diesel-free.

Each set is mounted on a nine-metre mast.

Trime Group chief executive Ray Caulfield said, “Our mission is to design and build quality, low and emission free, lighting sets for the worldwide rental markets. To have our lighting towers endorsed by Sunbelt Rentals and their clients is a true endorsement of our products.”

