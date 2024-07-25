Sunbelt sponsors development of new lifting beam

Britlift's Multilifter ML180

Designed and manufactured by Britlift, the Multilifter ML180 is being marketed as the most versatile modular beam on the market. It can be used as an under beam, a lifting beam or H-frame with 16-tonne safe working load, or a semi-spreader up to 23 tonnes.

Sunbelt Rentals worked with Britlift on the ML180 and placed the first order. Britlift has a patent pending on the design.

Gary Joyice, director of lifting at Sunbelt Rentals, said: “This is a game changer for the lifting industry. It offers more versatility than anything we’ve seen before – it is like the Meccano of lifting beams. The ability to quickly and easily configure it as multiple products will be warmly welcomed by lifting professionals and construction contractors.”

Sunbelt was so confident in the product that it placed an order based on Britlift preliminary designs alone. It has taken delivery of the first consignment and has already supplied them to some of its biggest customers.

“The feedback we have received from our clients is impressive,” Gary Joyice said. “One of the common challenges occurring on site is when they realise they don’t have the right beam for a specific lift, which leads to delays while one is sourced. The Multilifter minimises this downtime because it can be quickly reconfigured.”

Britlift has designed the Multilifter ML180 to be configured as a lifting beam, H-frame or lifting frame, under beam, cantilever/counterweight lifting beam, forklift lifting beam, lifting skid and more. Adaptors include various types of lifting points, excavator hooks, trunnions, multi-point lifting arms, and clamps, with more already in development. It offers far more versatility than existing modular beams, while retaining the key benefits such as ease of transport and handling.

“Sunbelt Rentals challenged us to create something that could meet the broad needs of the major construction contractors working on some of the UK’s most demanding infrastructure projects,” said Britlift managing director Liam Botting. “The result of these discussions is the Multilifter ML180, a Swiss army knife for the lifting industry.

“Sunbelt’s support from concept to production is a fantastic endorsement of this product. Fundamentally it is one beam with multiple uses and infinite possibilities. It is an ideal product for the rental sector as its versatility means it should have exceptionally high utilisation rates.”

