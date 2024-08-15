Sunbelt to open flagship film & TV depot

Sunbelt already has a dedicated film and TV division, supplying a range of specialist equipment required by the sector. In addition to the standard product range required by film and TV customers, the new 180,000 sq ft hire depot in Victory Park, north Wembley, will offer portable power and HVAC equipment plus specialist training services.

The new location will also be home to the first Sunbelt Rentals lighting team to be located in London, creating local employment and further opportunities for business growth and development across the region, the company says.

For its grip services, Sunbelt has expanded its fleet to include more crane services and telescopics than ever before, making it one of the largest fleets in the UK. The company has also invested heavily in its camera and lenses department to ensure that customers have access to the latest and most innovative equipment.

“The scale of the new location means we can offer an exceptional customer experience,” said Mike Pollard, managing director of Film & TV at Sunbelt Rentals. “Along with the expansive warehouse and range of specialist equipment available equipment, customers can also use our test rooms, viewing theatre, creative hub and meeting rooms for enhanced

creative collaboration.”

Sunbelt said that it hopes the new depot, in addition to supplying customers with a full range of specialised equipment, will also support the industry through partnerships, training and addressing skills shortages in film and TV industry.

Sunbelt Rentals chief executive Phil Parker said: “The West London facility is one of our flagship film and TV facilities. We’re looking forward to welcoming customers new and old to explore the expansive range of equipment available to hire, while also highlighting some of the sustainable design choices that have gone into the new building.”

