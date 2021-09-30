Sunderland opportunities revealed

Riverside Sunderland, one of the major construction projects taking place in the city

There is a lot of construction planned and already under way in Sunderland and a supply chain development event is being held on Wednesday 6th October 2021.

As part of the city’s business festival – organised by Sunderland Business Partnership – Sunderland FC’s Stadium of Light is hosting a ‘meet the buyers’ session, backed by the city council.

Visitors to the free event will learn about work opportunities available and coming up, and meet the tier one contractors involved.

Companies at the event include: Sir Robert McAlpine, which is involved in the Farringdon Row multi storey car park scheme; Volker Stevin, which will be constructing a new footbridge across the Wear; and Tolent, the company behind the housing development on the former Vaux site. Also expected are Igloo, Vistry Partnerships and GMI Construction.

Sir Robert McAlpine regional managing director Mark Gibson said: “We look forward to engaging with local businesses, in particular SMEs, as maximising local spend and generating real social value is at the heart of every project we engage in.”

The Sunderland meet the buyers event will run from 1pm until 3pm, alongside a recruitment fair taking place that same day at the Stadium of Light from 10am until 3pm. Attendance is free but booking is required, via www.sbfestival.co.uk

