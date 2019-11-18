Sunderland tower blocks get ground source heat

The project sees Engie install sprinklers and ground source heat to 364 flats in Sunderland for local housing association Gentoo.

The project, called Core 364, is part of a £9m investment in Gentoo’s tower blocks.

Residents in seven blocks will have both radiators and water heated by ground source heat pumps.

Engie is managing the project but working in partnership with contractor Kensa Heat Pumps Contracting.

The project also involves upgrades to the fire alarm and smoke detection systems in each of the blocks, as well as the installation of a sprinkler system.

Engie regional managing director Andrew McIntosh said: “We have a great partnership with Gentoo and are delighted to help bring this innovative and energy efficient solution to all residents involved in this project. Our expertise in wide scale regeneration and energy projects will ensure this project is delivered effectively, providing North Tower residents with a modern heating system and enhanced fire safety features.”

Sunderland City Council leader Graeme Miller said: “Gentoo has a multi-million-pound investment programme underway across Sunderland and these safety upgrades are going to be welcomed by tenants, alongside greener and cleaner energy with lower bills. This is good housing practice at work with investments in safer and greener properties.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk