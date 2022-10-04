Sunshine Alliance wins Melbourne Airport Rail contract

CGI of completed scheme

Comprising Aecom, KBR, Alstom, John Holland, CPB Contractors, Metro Trains Melbourne, V/Line and Rail Projects Victoria, the consortium will upgrade the existing Sunshine station to create a new transport hub connecting airport trains with local and regional rail service.

The works will include a new accessible pedestrian concourse and forecourt area; a new forecourt area and car park improvements at Albion Station, construction of a new flyover at Albion to separate airport trains from metropolitan and regional services, and relocation and implementation of rail systems, modifications to substations, and protection of existing utilities.

The package also includes high-capacity signalling, traction power, rail control systems and an automatic train supervision system, as well as communications systems and systems integration and assurance.

“This is a truly transformative project for Victoria and one in which we are proud to play a part” said Richard Barrett, Aecom’s chief executive for Australia and New Zealand. “We are excited to bring our team’s experience in the successful delivery of complex Alliance projects as well as our expertise in brownfields rail infrastructure design to realise this new project, which will bolster Melbourne’s role as a global city and aviation hub.”

With a 30-minute journey time between central Melbourne and the airport, the new rail line will also enable direct airport connections for passengers at more than 30 stations across Melbourne via the Metro Tunnel, currently under construction.

The project’s significant connectivity benefits are estimated to generate sizeable economic benefits to the community.

