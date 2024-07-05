Suppliers appointed to £80m lifts framework

Fusion21’s national lifts framework, now in its fourth generation, is expected to be worth £80m over its four-year term.
It has been designed to deliver lift-related works and services to estates across the public sector, including housing, education, and healthcare providers.
Offering geographical coverage across the UK down to a regional and local level, the framework supports the design, installation, servicing, testing, and refurbishment works of passenger and goods lifts, stair lifts and lift consultancy services.
The chosen suppliers are:
- Allied Lift Services Division (UK)
- Amalgamated Lifts
- Ansa Elevators AB
- Apex Lift & Escalator Engineers
- Bureau Veritas UK
- Calfordseaden
- Classic Lifts
- Concept Elevators (UK)
- Cundall Johnston & Partners
- Deltron Lifts
- Frankham Consultancy Group
- Guideline Lift Services
- HSB Engineering Insurance Services
- Knowsley Lift Services
- LCG Lift Consultancy
- Lerch Bates Europe
- Lift and Engineering Services
- Lift Craft
- Lift Specialists
- Liftec Express
- MAND (PLS)
- Morris Vermaport
- NCW Associates
- Omega Citylifts Services
- Precision Lift Services
- Prism UK Medical
- RPS Consulting Services
- Rubax Lifts
- Saadia
- Safe Working Lifts.
- Sheridan Lifts
- Specialist Lift Services
- Stannah Lift Services
- Stonewood Lift Consultants
- TÜV Sud
- VLC (Stairlifts)
- Wemaintain Technologies.
