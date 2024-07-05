Suppliers appointed to £80m lifts framework

Fusion21’s national lifts framework, now in its fourth generation, is expected to be worth £80m over its four-year term.

It has been designed to deliver lift-related works and services to estates across the public sector, including housing, education, and healthcare providers.

Offering geographical coverage across the UK down to a regional and local level, the framework supports the design, installation, servicing, testing, and refurbishment works of passenger and goods lifts, stair lifts and lift consultancy services.

The chosen suppliers are:

Allied Lift Services Division (UK)

Amalgamated Lifts

Ansa Elevators AB

Apex Lift & Escalator Engineers

Bureau Veritas UK

Calfordseaden

Classic Lifts

Concept Elevators (UK)

Cundall Johnston & Partners

Deltron Lifts

Frankham Consultancy Group

Guideline Lift Services

HSB Engineering Insurance Services

Knowsley Lift Services

LCG Lift Consultancy

Lerch Bates Europe

Lift and Engineering Services

Lift Craft

Lift Specialists

Liftec Express

MAND (PLS)

Morris Vermaport

NCW Associates

Omega Citylifts Services

Precision Lift Services

Prism UK Medical

RPS Consulting Services

Rubax Lifts

Saadia

Safe Working Lifts.

Sheridan Lifts

Specialist Lift Services

Stannah Lift Services

Stonewood Lift Consultants

TÜV Sud

VLC (Stairlifts)

Wemaintain Technologies.

