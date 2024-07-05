Suppliers appointed to £80m lifts framework

  1. Instagram
Fri July 05 2024

8 hours Procurement agency Fusion21 has selected 37 suppliers for its national lifts framework.

Fusion21’s national lifts framework, now in its fourth generation, is expected to be worth £80m over its four-year term.

It has been designed to deliver lift-related works and services to estates across the public sector, including housing, education, and healthcare providers.

Offering geographical coverage across the UK down to a regional and local level, the framework supports the design, installation, servicing, testing, and refurbishment works of passenger and goods lifts, stair lifts and lift consultancy services.

The chosen suppliers are:

  • Allied Lift Services Division (UK)
  • Amalgamated Lifts
  • Ansa Elevators AB
  • Apex Lift & Escalator Engineers
  • Bureau Veritas UK
  • Calfordseaden
  • Classic Lifts
  • Concept Elevators (UK)
  • Cundall Johnston & Partners
  • Deltron Lifts
  • Frankham Consultancy Group
  • Guideline Lift Services
  • HSB Engineering Insurance Services
  • Knowsley Lift Services
  • LCG Lift Consultancy
  • Lerch Bates Europe
  • Lift and Engineering Services
  • Lift Craft
  • Lift Specialists
  • Liftec Express
  • MAND (PLS)
  • Morris Vermaport
  • NCW Associates
  • Omega Citylifts Services
  • Precision Lift Services
  • Prism UK Medical
  • RPS Consulting Services
  • Rubax Lifts
  • Saadia
  • Safe Working Lifts.
  • Sheridan Lifts
  • Specialist Lift Services
  • Stannah Lift Services
  • Stonewood Lift Consultants
  • TÜV Sud
  • VLC (Stairlifts)
  • Wemaintain Technologies.

Construction News

