Suppliers chosen for rooftop development framework

Langley Structures helped United Living put additional flats on top of Network Homes’ Colebrook Court in Hertford

Pretium Frameworks’ rooftop development framework has been drawn up to help local authorities build additional homes on top of existing low-rise buildings.

The framework has been developed with, and is managed on behalf of, Watford Community Housing.

“Using under-utilised rooftops to create much-needed homes, rather than building new houses from scratch, has many benefits,” said Nick Hann, Pretium’s head of frameworks.

“As well as providing a practical solution where space is limited, it is cheaper and more sustainable to enhance an existing building than to construct a new one.

“Our new framework provides a one-stop solution, supporting housing providers to scope out potential rooftop developments, and taking them through every step of the construction and fit-out process.

The selected suppliers for each lot are:

Lot 1 – Design & installation of superstructures

Langley Structures

Lot 2 – Build & fit out

Breyer Group

Kind and Company

United Living

Mulalley & Company

Lot 3 .1 – Professional services: architect

RCKa

Calford Seaden

BPG Architects

Haptic Architects

ECD Architects

Lot 3.2 – Employers agent

Playle & Partners

Potter Raper

Rund Partnership

Calford Seaden

Hunters

Earl Kendrick

Lot 3.3 – Professional services: structural engineer

Harley Haddow Ltd

Lot 1 covers the feasibility, design and installation of the steel frame superstructures. Framework users can engage the service provider to support them with feasibility studies, surveys and planning support, as well as design and build, or to manufacture and install a structure designed by an external specialist.

Lot 2 covers building and fit out works, including external fabric, internal structures, plumbing, heating, electrical and decoration etc.

Lot 3 covers professional services and the firms can be engaged at any stage by either the client or the service providers listed in Lots 1 and 2.

