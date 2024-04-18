Suppliers named for £150m fire safety framework

Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

The second-generation fire safety framework (FS2) from purchasing agency LHC Procurement (LHC) prequalifies companies to deliver fire protection, suppression and safety related services for housing associations, local authorities and the wider public sector across Great Britain.

Its launch is designed to help organisations meet new legal obligations imposed by the Building Safety Act 2022 and Associated Legislation 2023.

Building on LHC’s former FS1 framework, FS2 now provides both passive and active services to help with the prevention, detection, fire alert and suppression measures. It offers the expertise necessary to meet requirements under the recently introduced Fire Safety (England) Regulations 2022 and Fire Safety Act 2021.

LHC managing director Clive Feeney said: “The pace and scale of change around building and fire safety in the last two years has been unmatched for decades. FS2 arrives at a pivotal point for housing associations and local authorities looking for high-level expertise to navigate legal requirements following the introduction of the Building Safety Regulator in October 2023 and the new building control regime now in place, plus recent updates to fire safety regulations.

“In developing FS2 we worked with a range of public sector organisations to tailor it directly to their needs. Clients told us more availability of regional suppliers, especially SMEs, was a high priority – and FS2 offers just that with 76% of appointed companies small and micro companies.”

FS2’s eight workstreams have been categorised in four main areas: consultancy and risk management, fire safety installations, fire safety servicing and maintenance and cladding remediation.

The framework is worth £110m in England, £15m in Wales and £25m in Scotland and is available via both direct award and mini competition through LHC’s regional business units: Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA), Consortium Procurement Construction (CPC), Welsh Procurement Alliance (WPA), South-West Procurement Alliance (SWPA) and LHC London and South East England (LSE).

The lots

Fire Safety Consultancy and Risk Management

Lot 1a – Fire Safety consultancy

Lot 2a – Fire Risk Assessment

Lot 3a – Waking Watch

Fire Safety Installations

Lot 4a – Installation of Passive Fire Protection

Lot 5a – Installation of Passive Fire Protection

Lot 6a – Installation of Fire Suppression Systems

Lot 8a – Multi-disciplinary Fire Safety Installation

Fire Safety Servicing and Maintenance

Lot 5b – Servicing and Maintenance of Active Fire Protection

Lot 6b – Servicing and Maintenance of Fire Suppression Systems

Lot 8b – Multi-disciplinary Fire Safety Servicing and Maintenance

Cladding Remediation

Lot 7a – Cladding Remediation

FS2 appointed companies for each LHC regional business unit:

Consortium Procurement Construction (CPC)

LHC London and South East (LSE)

Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA)

South West Procurement Alliance (SWPA)

Welsh Procurement Alliance (WPA)

