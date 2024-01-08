Suppliers named for £346m building improvements framework

damp & mould treatment is a new lot in the latest iteration of this framework

The four-year framework, worth up to £346m, has been developed to support public sector organisations, including housing, education, and healthcare providers.

The framework offers a range of internal and external improvement works, from the installation of kitchens, bathrooms, windows and doors to roofing work. This iteration includes four new lots covering damp & mould, external environmental improvements (such as fencing, driveways, walls and landscaping), insulation, and aids & adaptations.

Fusion21 operations director Peter Francis said: “In response to member and supply chain feedback and in line with the proposed updates to the Decent Homes Standard, the renewed framework now covers even more aspects of building improvement. It is set up to help tackle problems such as damp and mould as well as issues with major components like roofs, windows, doors, kitchens and bathrooms, hard and soft landscaping and aids and adaptations.

“In addition to working with a team of technical procurement experts, Fusion21 members accessing this offer will benefit from a compliant and efficient route to market, flexible call-off options and geographical coverage across the UK, down to a regional and local level.

The 70 firms chosen are:

A Connolly

Amber Construction Services

Arc Group London

Architectural Decorators

Aspect Group Services

Axis Europe

AYM (Services)

BAAS Construction

Bell Group

Breyer Group

CLC Contractors

Carroll Group

Chas Berger

Chigwell (London)

Clark Contracts

Combined Facilities Management

CTS Projects

DLP Services (Northern)

Ecosafe Heating

Emanuel Whittaker

Esh Construction

Etec Contract Services

Fortem Solutions

Frank Rogers (Building Contractor)

FWJ

Guildmore

Ian Williams

Jackson, Jackson & Sons

Jeakins Weir

Kier Services

Lawtech Group

LCB Group Holdings

Lovell Partnerships

M & J Group (Construction & Roofing)

M&R Heating Services Northwest

M&Y Maintenance & Construction

MD Building Services

Mascott Construction (Europe)

Maurice Flynn & Sons

Milestone Contracting

Morgan & Bond

Mulalley & Co

Niblock (Builders)

Oxford Direct Services Trading

P Casey & Co

P Casey (Land Reclamation)

PK Murphy Construction

Penny Lane Builders

Pilon

Piperhill Construction

Polyteck Building Services

Quinn (London)

R&M Williams (Holdings)

R Benson Property Maintenance

Re-Gen (UK) Construction

Saltash Enterprises

Seddon Construction

SERS Energy Solutions Group

Sterling Services (Northern)

Surefire Management Services

Sustainable Building Services (UK)

T Brown Group

TSG Building Services Plc

Thomas Sinden

Topcoat Construction

United Living (South)

Ups Building & Maintenance

Wates Property Services

Wright Build

WRPS Group

