Suppliers named for £346m building improvements framework

The four-year framework, worth up to £346m, has been developed to support public sector organisations, including housing, education, and healthcare providers.
The framework offers a range of internal and external improvement works, from the installation of kitchens, bathrooms, windows and doors to roofing work. This iteration includes four new lots covering damp & mould, external environmental improvements (such as fencing, driveways, walls and landscaping), insulation, and aids & adaptations.
Fusion21 operations director Peter Francis said: “In response to member and supply chain feedback and in line with the proposed updates to the Decent Homes Standard, the renewed framework now covers even more aspects of building improvement. It is set up to help tackle problems such as damp and mould as well as issues with major components like roofs, windows, doors, kitchens and bathrooms, hard and soft landscaping and aids and adaptations.
“In addition to working with a team of technical procurement experts, Fusion21 members accessing this offer will benefit from a compliant and efficient route to market, flexible call-off options and geographical coverage across the UK, down to a regional and local level.
The 70 firms chosen are:
- A Connolly
- Amber Construction Services
- Arc Group London
- Architectural Decorators
- Aspect Group Services
- Axis Europe
- AYM (Services)
- BAAS Construction
- Bell Group
- Breyer Group
- CLC Contractors
- Carroll Group
- Chas Berger
- Chigwell (London)
- Clark Contracts
- Combined Facilities Management
- CTS Projects
- DLP Services (Northern)
- Ecosafe Heating
- Emanuel Whittaker
- Esh Construction
- Etec Contract Services
- Fortem Solutions
- Frank Rogers (Building Contractor)
- FWJ
- Guildmore
- Ian Williams
- Jackson, Jackson & Sons
- Jeakins Weir
- Kier Services
- Lawtech Group
- LCB Group Holdings
- Lovell Partnerships
- M & J Group (Construction & Roofing)
- M&R Heating Services Northwest
- M&Y Maintenance & Construction
- MD Building Services
- Mascott Construction (Europe)
- Maurice Flynn & Sons
- Milestone Contracting
- Morgan & Bond
- Mulalley & Co
- Niblock (Builders)
- Oxford Direct Services Trading
- P Casey & Co
- P Casey (Land Reclamation)
- PK Murphy Construction
- Penny Lane Builders
- Pilon
- Piperhill Construction
- Polyteck Building Services
- Quinn (London)
- R&M Williams (Holdings)
- R Benson Property Maintenance
- Re-Gen (UK) Construction
- Saltash Enterprises
- Seddon Construction
- SERS Energy Solutions Group
- Sterling Services (Northern)
- Surefire Management Services
- Sustainable Building Services (UK)
- T Brown Group
- TSG Building Services Plc
- Thomas Sinden
- Topcoat Construction
- United Living (South)
- Ups Building & Maintenance
- Wates Property Services
- Wright Build
- WRPS Group
