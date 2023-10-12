Suppliers named for LHC housing compliance framework – full list

A total of 83 companies have been awarded places on LHC Procurement Group’s (LHC) asset safety and compliance (ASC1) framework, which is now live.
ASC1 has been designed to offer asset safety and compliance support to help public sector organisations meet government guidelines and legal responsibilities relating to building safety and maintenance.
The framework is valued at £135m over its four-year life.
Its arrival follows the Social Housing (Regulation) Act 2023, which became law in July and requires affordable housing providers to more closely address the needs of tenants and appoint a health and safety lead to monitor compliance.
ASC1 offers a range of expertise including property protection and associated services; asbestos management; water testing, treatment, and management; heating and air conditioning-related services; and electrical testing.
LHC head of technical procurement Dean Fazackerley said: “We spent a long time engaging with the public sector to ensure ASC1 worked with their need for long-term compliance-related expertise and support in fulfilling asset and maintenance requirements.
“Throughout our pre-tender engagement process, our clients acknowledged the positive contribution our existing frameworks in property protection (V7), asbestos services (AS2) and water management (WM1) have made in delivering effective life safety systems in the management and maintenance of their assets, resulting in benefits for tenants.
“ASC1 is our response and combines these frameworks to enhance the services offered while also delivering two additional workstreams to cover a wide remit from gas safety to heating systems, electrical inspection, testing and servicing, and more, for both commercial and residential settings.”
Available nationwide, the framework will be delivered by LHC’s regional business – Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA), Welsh Procurement Alliance (WPA), South West Procurement Alliance (SWPA), London & South East (LSE) and Consortium Procurement Construction (CPC) for the Midlands and north of England.
There are five workstreams under ASC1, including:
- Workstream 1: Asbestos Consultancy, Surveys and Removal
- Workstream 2: Property Protection and Associated Services
- Workstream 3: Water Testing, Treatment and Management
- Workstream 4: Heating and Air Conditioning Compliance, Servicing and Maintenance
- Workstream 5: Electrical Testing and Associated Services
The full list of companies appointed to the new £135m ASC1 framework is:
Consortium Procurement Construction (CPC)
Workstream 1: Asbestos Consultancy, Surveys and Removal
- Allium Environmental
- Armstrong York Environmental
- Aspect Contracts
- Bardon Environmental
- Bradley Environmental Consultants
- Countrywide Environmental Services
- Ductclean (UK)
- EDP Health Safety & Environment Consultants
- Enquin Environmental
- Environmental Essentials
- Environtec
- Eton Environmental Group
- European Asbestos Services
- Franks Portlock Consulting
- HSL Compliance
- LAR
- Life Environmental Services
- Lucion Services
- Nichol Associates
- OHS
- Pennington Choices
- Plansafe Solutions
- Rhodar Industrial Services
- Shield Environmental Services
- SGS United Kingdom
- Socotec Asbestos
- Tersus Consultancy
- The Hazard Management & Environmental Services Laboratories, trading as Thames Laboratories
- Vega Environmental Consultants
- Woods Building Services t/a AA Woods
Workstream 2: Property Protection and Associated Services
- Orbis Protect
- SPS Doorguard
- VPS (UK)
Workstream 3: Water Testing, Treatment and Management
- Acorn Chemical Services (part of MSS & RSK Group)
- Churchill Contract Services
- HBE
- HSL Compliance
- Integrated Water Services
- OHS
- SMS Environmental
- Axis Europe
Workstream 4: Heating and Air Conditioning Compliance, Servicing and Maintenance
- Aaron Services
- British Gas Social Housing t/a PH Jones
- Kimpton
- Liberty Gas Group t/a Liberty Group
- Lorne Stewart Plc
- Robert Heath Heating
- Saltire Facilities Management
- Sure Maintenance
Workstream 5: Electrical Testing and Associated Services
- Aaron Services
- Clear Safety Services
- Liberty Gas Group t/a Liberty Group
- PHS Compliance
- Tremorfa
London & South East (LSE)
Workstream 1: Asbestos Consultancy, Surveys and Removal
- Allium Environmental
- Armstrong York Environmental
- Aspect Contracts
- Cablesheer Asbestos
- Clifford Devlin
- Ductclean (UK)
- EDP Health Safety & Environment Consultants
- Enquin Environmental
- Environtec
- Environmental Essentials
- Eton Environmental Group
- European Asbestos Services
- Fibre Management
- Franks Portlock Consulting
- Green Shield Environmental
- HSL Compliance
- John Rowan and Partners LLP
- Life Environmental Services
- Lucion Services
- OHS
- Pennington Choices
- Rhodar Industrial Services
- SGS United Kingdom
- Shield Environmental Services
- Socotec Asbestos
- Tersus Consultancy
- The Hazard Management and Environmental Services Laboratories , t/a Thames Laboratories
- Woods Building Services t/as AA Woods
Workstream 2: Property Protection and Associated Services
- Orbis Protect
- SPS Doorguard
- VPS (UK)
Workstream 3: Water Testing, Treatment and Management
- Acorn Chemical Services (part of MSS & RSK Group)
- Axis Europe plc
- Churchill Contract Services
- Environtec
- HBE
- HSL Compliance
- Integrated Water Services
- OHS
- SMS Environmental
Workstream 4: Heating and Air Conditioning Compliance, Servicing and Maintenance
- Aaron Services
- Axis Europe plc
- British Gas Social Housing t/a PH Jones
- BSW Building Services
- BSW Heating
- DMA Maintenance
- K&T Heating Services
- Quality Heating Services
- Liberty Gas Group t/a Liberty Group
- Robert Heath Heating
- TSG Building Services
Workstream 5: Electrical Testing and Associated Services
- Aaron Services
- Axis Europe plc
- Clear Safety Services
- Liberty Gas Group t/a Liberty Group
- Niblock (Builders)
- PFL Electrical
- PHS Compliance
- TSG Building Services
South West Procurement Alliance (SWPA)
Workstream 1: Asbestos Consultancy, Surveys and Removal
- Allium Environmental
- Armstrong York Environmental
- Aspect Contracts
- Casa Environmental Services
- Enquin Environmental
- Environtec
- European Asbestos Services
- HSL Compliance
- Kovia t/a Kovia Compliance
- Life Environmental Services
- Nichol Associates
- Pennington Choices
- PHH Environmental UK
- Rhodar Industrial Services
- Severn Insulation Co
- SGS United Kingdom
- Shield Environmental Services
- Socotec Asbestos
- Tersus Consultancy
- Woods Building Services t/a AA Woods
Workstream 2: Property Protection and Associated Services
- Orbis Protect
Workstream 3: Water Testing, Treatment and Management
- Acorn Chemical Services (part of MSS & RSK Group)
- Churchill Contract Services
- HBE
- HSL Compliance
- Integrated Water Services
- SMS Environmental
Workstream 4: Heating and Air Conditioning Compliance, Servicing and Maintenance
- British Gas Social Housing t/a PH Jones
- Hewer Facilities Management
- Liberty Gas Group t/a Liberty Group
- Lorne Stewart
- Robert Heath Heating
- Saltire Facilities Management
Workstream 5: Electrical Testing and Associated Services
- Clear Safety Services
- Hewer Facilities Management
- Liberty Gas Group t/a Liberty Group
- PHS Compliance
- Tremorfa
Welsh Procurement Alliance (WPA)
Workstream 1: Asbestos Consultancy, Surveys and Removal
- Allium Environmental
- ACS Learning & Consultancy
- Armstrong York Environmental
- Aspect Contracts
- A&D Environmental Services
- Bradley Environmental Consultants
- Enquin Environmental
- Environtec
- HSL Compliance
- Leftfield Environmental
- Life Environmental Services
- Pennington Choices
- PHH Environmental UK
- Rhodar Industrial Services
- Severn Insulation Co
- SGS United Kingdom
- Shield Environmental Services
- Socotec Asbestos
- Tersus Consultancy
- Woods Building Services t/a AA Woods
Workstream 2: Property Protection and Associated Services
- SPS Doorguard
- Orbis Protect
- VPS (UK)
Workstream 3: Water Testing, Treatment and Management
- Acorn Chemical Services (part of MSS & RSK Group)
- HSL Compliance
- Integrated Water Services
- J&D Water Consultants
- SMS Environmental
Workstream 4: Heating and Air Conditioning Compliance, Servicing and Maintenance
- British Gas Social Housing t/a PH Jones
- Kimpton
- KS Barry (Plumbing & Heating)
- Liberty Gas Group t/a Liberty Group
- Lorne Stewart
- Robert Heath Heating
- Warmserve Services
- Westward Energy Services
Workstream 5: Electrical Testing and Associated Services
- Liberty Gas Group t/a Liberty Group
- PHS Compliance
- Tremorfa
Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA)
Workstream 1: Asbestos Consultancy, Surveys and Removal
- Acron Asbestos
- ACS Learning & Consultancy
- Aspect Contracts
- Clarkes Environmental
- EDP Health Safety & Environment Consultants
- Environtec
- Environmental Essentials
- Enviraz (Scotland)
- Franks Portlock Consulting
- HSL Compliance
- Life Environmental Services
- OHS
- Plansafe Solutions
- Rhodar Industrial Services
- SGS United Kingdom
- Socotec Asbestos
- Tersus Consultancy
Workstream 2: Property Protection and Associated Services
- Orbis Protect
- SPS Doorguard
Workstream 3: Water Testing, Treatment and Management
- Asbestos Building Surveys
- HBE
- HSL Compliance
- H2O Cost Reduction Services t/a H2O Legionella Control Services
- Integrated Water Services
- OHS
- SMS Environmental
Workstream 4: Heating and Air Conditioning Compliance, Servicing and Maintenance
- British Gas Social Housing t/a PH Jones
- Home Comfort Smart Energy Solutions
- Saltire Facilities Management
Workstream 5: Electrical Testing and Associated Services
- EW Edwardson Electrical Contractors
- GD Chalmers
- PHS Compliance
- Valley Group
