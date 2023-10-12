Suppliers named for LHC housing compliance framework – full list

A total of 83 companies have been awarded places on LHC Procurement Group’s (LHC) asset safety and compliance (ASC1) framework, which is now live.

ASC1 has been designed to offer asset safety and compliance support to help public sector organisations meet government guidelines and legal responsibilities relating to building safety and maintenance.

The framework is valued at £135m over its four-year life.

Its arrival follows the Social Housing (Regulation) Act 2023, which became law in July and requires affordable housing providers to more closely address the needs of tenants and appoint a health and safety lead to monitor compliance.

ASC1 offers a range of expertise including property protection and associated services; asbestos management; water testing, treatment, and management; heating and air conditioning-related services; and electrical testing.

LHC head of technical procurement Dean Fazackerley said: “We spent a long time engaging with the public sector to ensure ASC1 worked with their need for long-term compliance-related expertise and support in fulfilling asset and maintenance requirements.

“Throughout our pre-tender engagement process, our clients acknowledged the positive contribution our existing frameworks in property protection (V7), asbestos services (AS2) and water management (WM1) have made in delivering effective life safety systems in the management and maintenance of their assets, resulting in benefits for tenants.

“ASC1 is our response and combines these frameworks to enhance the services offered while also delivering two additional workstreams to cover a wide remit from gas safety to heating systems, electrical inspection, testing and servicing, and more, for both commercial and residential settings.”

Available nationwide, the framework will be delivered by LHC’s regional business – Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA), Welsh Procurement Alliance (WPA), South West Procurement Alliance (SWPA), London & South East (LSE) and Consortium Procurement Construction (CPC) for the Midlands and north of England.

There are five workstreams under ASC1, including:

Workstream 1: Asbestos Consultancy, Surveys and Removal

Workstream 2: Property Protection and Associated Services

Workstream 3: Water Testing, Treatment and Management

Workstream 4: Heating and Air Conditioning Compliance, Servicing and Maintenance

Workstream 5: Electrical Testing and Associated Services

The full list of companies appointed to the new £135m ASC1 framework is:

Consortium Procurement Construction (CPC)

Workstream 1: Asbestos Consultancy, Surveys and Removal

Allium Environmental

Armstrong York Environmental

Aspect Contracts

Bardon Environmental

Bradley Environmental Consultants

Countrywide Environmental Services

Ductclean (UK)

EDP Health Safety & Environment Consultants

Enquin Environmental

Environmental Essentials

Environtec

Eton Environmental Group

European Asbestos Services

Franks Portlock Consulting

HSL Compliance

LAR

Life Environmental Services

Lucion Services

Nichol Associates

OHS

Pennington Choices

Plansafe Solutions

Rhodar Industrial Services

Shield Environmental Services

SGS United Kingdom

Socotec Asbestos

Tersus Consultancy

The Hazard Management & Environmental Services Laboratories, trading as Thames Laboratories

Vega Environmental Consultants

Woods Building Services t/a AA Woods

Workstream 2: Property Protection and Associated Services

Orbis Protect

SPS Doorguard

VPS (UK)

Workstream 3: Water Testing, Treatment and Management

Acorn Chemical Services (part of MSS & RSK Group)

Churchill Contract Services

HBE

HSL Compliance

Integrated Water Services

OHS

SMS Environmental

Axis Europe

Workstream 4: Heating and Air Conditioning Compliance, Servicing and Maintenance

Aaron Services

British Gas Social Housing t/a PH Jones

Kimpton

Liberty Gas Group t/a Liberty Group

Lorne Stewart Plc

Robert Heath Heating

Saltire Facilities Management

Sure Maintenance

Workstream 5: Electrical Testing and Associated Services

Aaron Services

Clear Safety Services

Liberty Gas Group t/a Liberty Group

PHS Compliance

Tremorfa

London & South East (LSE)

Workstream 1: Asbestos Consultancy, Surveys and Removal

Allium Environmental

Armstrong York Environmental

Aspect Contracts

Cablesheer Asbestos

Clifford Devlin

Ductclean (UK)

EDP Health Safety & Environment Consultants

Enquin Environmental

Environtec

Environmental Essentials

Eton Environmental Group

European Asbestos Services

Fibre Management

Franks Portlock Consulting

Green Shield Environmental

HSL Compliance

John Rowan and Partners LLP

Life Environmental Services

Lucion Services

OHS

Pennington Choices

Rhodar Industrial Services

SGS United Kingdom

Shield Environmental Services

Socotec Asbestos

Tersus Consultancy

The Hazard Management and Environmental Services Laboratories , t/a Thames Laboratories

Woods Building Services t/as AA Woods

Workstream 2: Property Protection and Associated Services

Orbis Protect

SPS Doorguard

VPS (UK)

Workstream 3: Water Testing, Treatment and Management

Acorn Chemical Services (part of MSS & RSK Group)

Axis Europe plc

Churchill Contract Services

Environtec

HBE

HSL Compliance

Integrated Water Services

OHS

SMS Environmental

Workstream 4: Heating and Air Conditioning Compliance, Servicing and Maintenance

Aaron Services

Axis Europe plc

British Gas Social Housing t/a PH Jones

BSW Building Services

BSW Heating

DMA Maintenance

K&T Heating Services

Quality Heating Services

Liberty Gas Group t/a Liberty Group

Robert Heath Heating

TSG Building Services

Workstream 5: Electrical Testing and Associated Services

Aaron Services

Axis Europe plc

Clear Safety Services

Liberty Gas Group t/a Liberty Group

Niblock (Builders)

PFL Electrical

PHS Compliance

TSG Building Services

South West Procurement Alliance (SWPA)

Workstream 1: Asbestos Consultancy, Surveys and Removal

Allium Environmental

Armstrong York Environmental

Aspect Contracts

Casa Environmental Services

Enquin Environmental

Environtec

European Asbestos Services

HSL Compliance

Kovia t/a Kovia Compliance

Life Environmental Services

Nichol Associates

Pennington Choices

PHH Environmental UK

Rhodar Industrial Services

Severn Insulation Co

SGS United Kingdom

Shield Environmental Services

Socotec Asbestos

Tersus Consultancy

Woods Building Services t/a AA Woods

Workstream 2: Property Protection and Associated Services

Orbis Protect

Workstream 3: Water Testing, Treatment and Management

Acorn Chemical Services (part of MSS & RSK Group)

Churchill Contract Services

HBE

HSL Compliance

Integrated Water Services

SMS Environmental

Workstream 4: Heating and Air Conditioning Compliance, Servicing and Maintenance

British Gas Social Housing t/a PH Jones

Hewer Facilities Management

Liberty Gas Group t/a Liberty Group

Lorne Stewart

Robert Heath Heating

Saltire Facilities Management

Workstream 5: Electrical Testing and Associated Services

Clear Safety Services

Hewer Facilities Management

Liberty Gas Group t/a Liberty Group

PHS Compliance

Tremorfa

Welsh Procurement Alliance (WPA)

Workstream 1: Asbestos Consultancy, Surveys and Removal

Allium Environmental

ACS Learning & Consultancy

Armstrong York Environmental

Aspect Contracts

A&D Environmental Services

Bradley Environmental Consultants

Enquin Environmental

Environtec

HSL Compliance

Leftfield Environmental

Life Environmental Services

Pennington Choices

PHH Environmental UK

Rhodar Industrial Services

Severn Insulation Co

SGS United Kingdom

Shield Environmental Services

Socotec Asbestos

Tersus Consultancy

Woods Building Services t/a AA Woods

Workstream 2: Property Protection and Associated Services

SPS Doorguard

Orbis Protect

VPS (UK)

Workstream 3: Water Testing, Treatment and Management

Acorn Chemical Services (part of MSS & RSK Group)

HSL Compliance

Integrated Water Services

J&D Water Consultants

SMS Environmental

Workstream 4: Heating and Air Conditioning Compliance, Servicing and Maintenance

British Gas Social Housing t/a PH Jones

Kimpton

KS Barry (Plumbing & Heating)

Liberty Gas Group t/a Liberty Group

Lorne Stewart

Robert Heath Heating

Warmserve Services

Westward Energy Services

Workstream 5: Electrical Testing and Associated Services

Liberty Gas Group t/a Liberty Group

PHS Compliance

Tremorfa

Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA)

Workstream 1: Asbestos Consultancy, Surveys and Removal

Acron Asbestos

ACS Learning & Consultancy

Aspect Contracts

Clarkes Environmental

EDP Health Safety & Environment Consultants

Environtec

Environmental Essentials

Enviraz (Scotland)

Franks Portlock Consulting

HSL Compliance

Life Environmental Services

OHS

Plansafe Solutions

Rhodar Industrial Services

SGS United Kingdom

Socotec Asbestos

Tersus Consultancy

Workstream 2: Property Protection and Associated Services

Orbis Protect

SPS Doorguard

Workstream 3: Water Testing, Treatment and Management

Asbestos Building Surveys

HBE

HSL Compliance

H2O Cost Reduction Services t/a H2O Legionella Control Services

Integrated Water Services

OHS

SMS Environmental

Workstream 4: Heating and Air Conditioning Compliance, Servicing and Maintenance

British Gas Social Housing t/a PH Jones

Home Comfort Smart Energy Solutions

Saltire Facilities Management

Workstream 5: Electrical Testing and Associated Services

EW Edwardson Electrical Contractors

GD Chalmers

PHS Compliance

Valley Group

