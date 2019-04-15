Suppliers sought for RAF Lakenheath build

The F-35 will be stationed at RAF Lakenheath from 2021

The Kier VolkerFitzpatrick Joint Venture (KVF35) has a contract to build new infrastructure to make RAF Lakenheath, from 2021, the first permanent home in Europe of the US Air Force F-35 fighter jet.

Construction suppliers and subcontractors in and around West Suffolk are being invited to take part in an event to see what opportunities the project holds for them. The joint venture is holding a free meet the buyer event this week, on Wednesday 17th April, at West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds from 8am to 2pm.

The event will provide the opportunity to meet members from the project team as well as other Tier 1 suppliers, West Suffolk Council, West Suffolk College, New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership and Suffolk Chamber of Commerce.

Paul Crossland, KVF35 construction director at RAF Lakenheath, said: “This major infrastructure project has led to us creating a number of exciting new opportunities for people and businesses across the region. Throughout the duration of the development all partners involved are looking to create new jobs for the local community and procure at least 40% of the supply chain within a 75-mile radius.

“The meet the buyer event provides an excellent opportunity for people and businesses with the right skills to meet us and start to understand the scope of opportunities available throughout the build. At the height of construction, we expect there will be up to 700 people on site and therefore, a strong local supply chain will be crucial to the success of the project.”