Surplus material to be kept from landfill by Wolverhampton Reuse Hub

All Saints Action Network chief officer Shobha Asar-Paul, Wolverhampton councillor Craig Collingswood, West Midlands mayor Andy Street and Rebuild CIC director Debbie Ward

The Reuse Hub is being run in partnership between The Rebuild Site CIC (Community Interest Company) and Wolverhampton charity All Saints Action Network (ASAN).

It has secured a £100,000 grant from the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA).

Surplus materials from construction sites, builders' merchants, wholesalers and others in the West Midlands supply chain – which often ends up as waste – will be taken by The Reuse Hub and sold on at a substantially discounted cost to local traders and DIYers.

According to the business plan, it will divert around 600 tonnes of material from landfill in its first full year of operation,

Shobha Asar-Paul, chief officer at ASAN, said: “This new venture will enable us together to develop a much broader reuse offer that aligns with ASAN’s longstanding work in progressing the circular economy. The opportunity this WMCA funding provides cannot be underestimated and we look forward to working with our community to support their environment and enabling greater social value that makes a difference to people’s lives. Look out for updates on social media- there will be lots going on.”

Debbie Ward, director at The Rebuild Site CIC, said: “The team are already starting to contact local organisations to discuss how The Reuse Hub can work with them to reduce their skip costs and deliver positive impact, which of course is also great for their ESG reporting.”

Cllr Craig Collingswood, City of Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “This is a truly innovative project that will bring huge benefits to Wolverhampton and the wider region. By repurposing excess materials, The Reuse Hub will have a positive impact on the local environment, offer training, apprenticeship and employment opportunities to support local people, boost the local economy and help residents to develop skills that will be useful when working in the sustainability and green sectors.

“As a council we are working to achieve carbon net zero across the wider city by 2041 in line with the regional target set by West Midlands Combined Authority. By reusing construction materials, this project helps support the principles of the circular economy to reduce carbon emissions. I am delighted that the region’s first construction waste reuse hub will be operating from Wolverhampton.”

