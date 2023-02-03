Surveyors recruit new partner

Russell Davies

Bruton Knowles is looking to build its presence in Wales with public sector clients including National Grid and Transport for Wales, alongside significant projects for the Welsh Local Government Association with its decarbonisation strategy board, grid connection for Bute Energy’s onshore renewable energy project at Nant Mithil Energy Park, and the Pembrokeshire Demonstration Zone for Celtic Sea Power.

Russell Davies joins Bruton Knowles from property firm Cooke & Arkwright after 16 years, specialising in the utilities and infrastructure sectors. His background is in farming, logistics and commercial storage with his family’s business in South Wales.

Bruton Knowles managing partner James Bailey said: “We recognised at the start of 2022, that our growing client base in Wales meant that we needed a dedicated head of U&I to manage a burgeoning client portfolio and to provide strategic consultancy for key projects.

“It’s a newly created and critical position for us at the business but one which we were prepared to leave unfilled until, we felt, that we had found the right candidate to take on the role. In Russell we have found someone with the specialist experience, knowledge of the shifting Welsh energy sector and someone who understands and supports our plans for the future growth of our team in Wales.”

Russell will work alongside fellow Bruton Knowles partners Nigel Billingsley and Bill Simms who together head up the national U&I team, which currently accounts for 37% of the income at the firm.

Russell Davies said: “That Bruton Knowles is already well established in Wales is a given, but new energy projects, new renewables routes presenting in the sector provide excellent projects to pursue and to demonstrate our experience and experience in the sector.

“I will be looking to review and build the team further this year – from our Cardiff office base – but with a remit to service the whole of Wales. And I will be drawing on my experience of renewable energy provision to talk directly to private and public sector clients with their eye on the Welsh government’s commitment to meet targets set out in its Net Zero Wales plan.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk