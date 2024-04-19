Suspended jail sentence for rogue plumber

Christian Davis falsely claimed he was Gas Safe Registered but had actually been removed from the register due to concerns about the standard of his work and his competency.

Trading as BS1 Plumbing & Heating, the 45-year-old carried out illegal work as part of the renovation of a mobile park home in Hallen, Gloucestershire, in June and July 2020. Some of that work included the installation of pipework, a boiler and gas hob. The illegal work resulted in significant expenditure for the property owner.

The new LPG boiler was fitted with a securing clamp missing from the chimney/flue and with a gap clearly visible

The gas hob was found to be ‘immediately dangerous’ with a yellow flame due to improper combustion. Bubbles emanated from the solder joint underneath the hob.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that Davis had carried out the work while not registered with the Gas Safe Register.

He was handed a 48-week suspended prison sentence by a district judge sitting at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 17th April 2024. She told him he “could have killed someone” and that she was relieved to find out he no longer held himself as competent to carry out gas work. Davis now runs a burger restaurant and has no connection to the plumbing and gas trade. (Just as well, given his online reviews.)

Christian Davis, of Callington Road, Brislington, Bristol pleaded guilty to breaching Regulations 3(1), 3(3) and 3(7) of the Gas Safety (Installation and use) Regulations 1998. He was given a 48-week custodial sentence, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to pay £3,000 in compensation to the homeowner and £5,000 in costs.

HSE inspector Alex Stobart, who led the investigation, emphasised the risks associated with unqualified gas work, stating: “Those who undertake gas work without the relevant competence or qualifications put members of the public at risk of death or serious injury. We will hold rogue gas traders to account. Gas engineers must be registered with the Gas Safe Register, and we encourage the public to verify an engineer’s credentials online.”

She made the point that these sort of licensing schemes did not prevent rogue traders.

“Unfortunately rogue traders such as Mr Davis continue to trade and undertake gas work without having the relevant registration, competence, or qualification required to perform gas work safely,” she said.

