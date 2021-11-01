Suspended jail term for Boss Scaffolding MD

Leicester Magistrate’s Court heard how, on 20th June 2016, Shaun Flynn had just finished loading a lorry in the yard of Boss Scaffolding (Northampton) Limited when he was struck from behind by the raised forks of a moving lift truck. He subsequently died from his injuries.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that Boss Scaffolding director Leon Gill and an employee of the company failed to take reasonable care for the health and safety of others who might be affected by the poor management of risks arising from the use of a counterbalance forklift truck in a state of disrepair.

Company director Leon Gill of Bosworth Cottage, Main Street, Little Brington, Northampton, NN74HS pleaded guilty of breaching Section 7 of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974. He was sentenced to 10 weeks imprisonment suspended for 18 months and ordered to pay a £7,000 fine plus £45,000 costs.

HSE inspector Jenna McDade said after the hearing: “This case highlights the importance of regular pro-active maintenance and inspection of work equipment, to ensure equipment does not deteriorate to the extent that it puts people at risk. Sadly the tragic death of Mr Flynn could have been prevented. Companies and individuals should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk