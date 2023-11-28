Sussex house-builder opens Kent office

Thakeham's new office on the Kings Hill estate in West Malling was opened by the local council leader

Thakeham’s new office in West Malling, Kent was officially opened last week – by the local council leader.

The house-builder has its head office in Billingshurst, West Sussex, and a second office in Wokingham, Berkshire.

Chief strategy officer Julian Rooney said: “Establishing this base in Kent is a fantastic milestone for Thakeham as it allows us to widen our operations and have a firm foothold in the region. Thakeham wants to build more quality, sustainable homes in the county, and with that create more jobs and training opportunities. This new office will help our growing workforce to build relationships with Kent-based based companies, delivery partners, contractors and landowners.”

