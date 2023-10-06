Sussex merchant sells up

David Nye (left) with Covers’ chairman Rupert Green and Covers’ managing director Henry Green (right)

DW Nye Ltd, which trades as Nyes Building Supplies is an independent building, landscaping, timber and plumbing merchant operating from sites in Kingsfold and Billingshurst, West Sussex, formerly owned by David Nye.

Under new ownership, it will trade as Nyes Building Supplies, part of the Covers Group.

David Cover & Son, the family owned and managed timber and builders merchant, is headquartered in Chichester in West Sussex, and celebrated its 175th anniversary in 2022. Covers operates from 15 locations across Hampshire, Kent, Surrey and Sussex, with its mill and timber operation based at its Chichester depot.

Covers chairman Rupert Green said: “We are delighted to bring such a well-run local merchant with a strong brand and team into Covers. Nyes is a business that complements our different trading activities and geographical coverage in Sussex and Surrey.

“Nyes has a strong, loyal and well-established customer base, and will continue to trade as Nyes Building Supplies, part of the Covers Group. We look forward to maintaining its customer relationships, supporting the team to explore additional opportunities to grow the business, and offering new and current customers an increased product range.”

David Nye added: “Having built the business over many years, the time has come to pass it on to a successful company that has similar family values. I am confident the Nyes’ team, and its customers will all flourish within Covers.”

