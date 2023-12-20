Sutch a new crane

The Tadano HK 4.050-1 has a 35.2m, four-section boom with a 9.3m swingaway jib that takes the maximum tip height to almost 48m. The crane is mounted on a Volvo FH 500 truck chassis and can travel on public roads with its maximum 8.5-tonne counterweight on board.

John Sutch, owner of the eponymous business, said: “Our investment in the Tadano HK 4.050-1 is a testament to our ongoing pursuit of excellence and our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our clients.

“We believe in staying ahead through innovation, and this cutting-edge crane will empower us to provide even more efficient and reliable lifting solutions. It’s an addition to our fleet that I can’t wait to see in operation. I’m delighted that it’s here and ready for sites across the country.”

The Tadano is the second new crane to join the Sutch fleet within the past few weeks. It joins a new Liebherr LTM 1450-8.1, a 450-tonne capacity, 8-axle telescopic machine with an 85m boom and maximum lift height of 132m.

