Sutcliffe chosen for £1.5bn ICN framework

William Baldwin, director, and Sean Keyes, CEO of Sutcliffe

Sutcliffe will carry out civil and structural engineering and site investigation, plus principal design services for a range of clients on affordable homes across the north of England with a total contract value of £1.5bn.

The company provides a range of technical planning and engineering design services to both the private and affordable housing sectors and claims to have designed more than 10,000 houses each year for the past five years.

Nearly all of its output is for affordable homes. The company said that its inclusion on the ICN national framework recognises its “wide-ranging portfolio of recent affordable housing projects”.

Sutcliffe chief executive Sean Keyes said: “To be appointed on ICN’s framework is a great achievement and affirms our commitment to building more affordable housing across the north of England, continuing Sutcliffe’s legacy of supplying affordable housing.

“We take immense pride in our contribution to essential projects across the country and as we continue to solidify our reputation as one of the most prolific and respected engineers in house building, I do not doubt that this appointment will help us continue to build more affordable homes for those who need them most.”

Great Places’ Joanne Whitehead, development performance manager for the framework, added: “We are delighted to be working with Sutcliffe on our new ICN framework. We are confident they will be able to work with us and the clients of ICN in delivering the sector’s extensive development ambitions in the North.”

