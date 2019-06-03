Swan Group sets out plan for 150-home Glasgow scheme

Aerial view of the Edinburgh Road site

The former Wise Group site in Springboig is approximately four miles east of city centre on the A8 Edinburgh Road, one of Glasgow’s main arterial routes.

Swan Group managing director Phil McGinlay said: “With our headquarters in Glasgow, it’s great to have the opportunity to develop much needed affordable housing at our new Edinburgh Road site in the east end of the city. Swan Group is proud to be part of the wide-ranging regeneration projects currently being undertaken in this part of the city.”