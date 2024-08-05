Swansea council in hotel development talks

Swansea Council has disclosed that it is in talks with a preferred developer and operator for a new hotel on a site between the Swansea Arena and the city’s LC leisure centre.

A 150-bedroom hotel with a rooftop bar offering views over Swansea Bay is being proposed, catering for about 40,000 people a year.

Swansea Council has approved the sale of the land earmarked for the hotel to the developer. Further details will be announced once talks are finalised, the council said.

The hotel's construction would be funded by a combination of funding from the developer and other grant funding, including funding from the Welsh government.

Subject to final agreements and planning consent, construction is expected to start next year.

Swansea council leader Rob Stewart said: "We know from an expert-led recent study commissioned by our tourism team that there's a need for more high-quality, modern hotel rooms in Swansea by 2026. This is because of our growing tourism offer, and the positive impact the arena has had on visitor numbers.

"The new hotel earmarked for the site between Swansea Arena and the LC will go some way to helping meet that demand, while also helping create jobs for local people and supporting our city centre traders.

"We now look forward to detailed discussions with our preferred hotel developer for this site and will release more information as soon as we're able to do so."

