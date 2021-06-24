Sweco buys Belgian consultancy

Boydens Engineering was established in 1961 and offers services in mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire safety design. It employs more than 150 specialists, half of which are working from offices in Bruges, Gent and Brussels, and with an international presence in Luxembourg and Vietnam. Revenue in 2020 amounted to approximately €10m.

“Sweco and Boydens Engineering share the same view on the importance of sustainable and innovative engineering and design,” said Åsa Bergman, president and CEO of Sweco. “Together we create market-leading buildings design and engineering business in Belgium. I am happy to welcome the employees from Boydens Engineering to Sweco.”

Boydens Engineering CEO Dirk Boydens said: “Together we will strive for smart energy solutions for buildings with minimal environmental impact. Sweco’s powerful ambition of 'Transforming Society Together' is music to our ears. Sweco’s culture of open and efficient communication with clients and the involvement of local experts, within an international context, is also appealing. We are very pleased with the warm, respectful welcome we receive as equal partners.”

Sweco Belgium president Erwin Malcorps added: “By joining forces, we are convinced that together, we can offer our clients even better and wider expertise and contribute to the sustainable transitions we see in society today. This vision will allow us to realise the growth ambitions of both our companies.”

