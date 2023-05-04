Sweco swoops on Ball & Berry

Ball & Berry directors (left to right) Paul McNeill, Dave Hodgson and Dave Clark and head of building standards Paul Eggleton,

The acquisition boosts Sweco’s presence in the UK building control market and extend its geographical presence in England.

The value of the share purchase agreement has not been undisclosed.

Ball & Berry employs around 40 people and had reported revenues of £3.4m in 2022. It was established in 2007 and has offices in Preston, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Maidstone and London. It provides approved inspector services in several sectors including commercial, residential, education, healthcare, hospitality, industrial and leisure.

Ball & Berry is the first acquisition for Sweco UK since it acquired MLM Group in May 2019.

Sweco UK president Max Joy said: “This is an exciting new chapter in Sweco’s growth story here in the UK. Sweco and Ball & Berry share the same business and cultural values focused on clients, professional development and creating safe, secure and comfortable spaces for the end user. By coming together, we are ensuring that we have the right skills and knowledge to respond to our clients’ future needs as well as to the upcoming changes to the Building Safety Act.”

Paul Eggleton, Sweco UK’s building standards manager, added: “I am delighted to welcome Ball & Berry into the Building Standards Division of Sweco. Together we will strengthen our reputation and expertise as market leaders in the Building Control sector and continue our class leading regulatory service guiding clients from design through to building completion.”

Ball & Berry director Paul McNeill said: “Since myself, David Hodgson and David Clarke joined Ball & Berry as directors in 2010/11, the business has undergone a journey of exceptional growth and transformation. Over recent years, we’ve opened several new offices… and recruited highly skilled building control professionals and administrative support staff to service a growing portfolio of clients who rely on our team for outstanding technical expertise that aids quality, seamless and successful projects.

“Coming together with Sweco – a company with the same passion for excellence – was an easy decision. Our combined expertise, and united values, culture and ethos will deliver incredible strength in our marketplace. Sweco’s strategy is underpinned by integrity, performance and a clear vision to put people at the heart of what they do, which very much mirrors that of Ball & Berry.”

