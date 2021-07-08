Sweden moves forward with 270km new railway

The contract for the Swedish Transport Administration involves the section of the North Bothnia line between Norra Tuvan and central Skellefteå. Sweco’s assignment encompasses project planning and the preparation of construction documents. Preparation of the construction documents is expected to continue until 2024 and Sweco’s work is expected to continue until 2031, with a total value of around SEK200m (£17m).

The North Bothnia Line, which will connect Umeå and Luleå, entails 270km of new railway along the Norrland coast in north-eastern Sweden.

“I am very proud that Sweco has been entrusted with the project planning for the key section through Skellefteå of the new railway that will connect two of the largest cities on the Norrland coast,” said Jan Thulin, division manager for Sweco’s railway consultants in Sweden. “This is a highly complex assignment that entails project planning for a new railway in an urban environment, and it’s critical that we apply an innovative and sustainable approach while minimising impact on the environment and surroundings.”

The area extends from the passage over the Skellefte River in the east and runs parallel to the existing railway through central Skellefteå. In addition to managing project planning in an urban environment, a number of sustainability aspects need to be taken into consideration, including social and economic aspects as well as ensuring that construction can be completed with minimal climate impact.

